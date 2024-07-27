Americans need to demand accountability in Trump assassination attempt

In true observational science we look at all of the evidence and then draw conclusions strictly based upon the evidence. However, “reverse science” establishes the conclusion first and then only looks for evidence that supports their predetermined conclusion with conflicting evidence being suppressed. I believe the latter is what is being used with the Trump attempted assassination and all other previous presidential assassinations and attempts as well as serial type killings. The authorities and news media always start with the assumption that it was a “lone wolf’ situation. It is believed by many that we never heard the truth on the Kennedy and Reagan assassinations. Don’t expect to hear anything different from any government agency or the main stream news media source.

To hear any evidence that would support a conspiracy or the possibility of multiple accomplices, we have to look to alternative media. I have learned that significant evidence exists that questions the pre-established conclusion of a “lone wolf.” Of course, we need to verify all evidence by validating it or by discrediting it by an unbiased arbiter. The government would not be considered an unbiased arbiter. What evidence do we currently have that challenges the “lone wolf” conclusion?

The first and most convincing evidence of more than one shooter was sound analysis of the gun shots. This is available at https://vigilantfox.news/p/the-official-story-of-a-lone-gunman#media-af96b5ce-3159-470b-af15-f00fa214de10

The second evidence is that the sniper that killed the 20-year-old shooter on the roof is not being identified and neither is the place where he was located. If it was a “lone wolf” attack, he would be a great hero and we would be celebrating his accomplishment. Alternatively, if he was playing the role of Jack Ruby and making sure the one assailant couldn’t talk, they would want to keep that information private.

A third thing is that the 20-year-old assailant believed that he could escape and had a plan to get away. It was reported that he had explosives in his car that could be activated with his phone as a distraction after the assassination. He had a bicycle nearby as his escape vehicle. There were reports that one of his phones was tracked. It showed that he had visited Washington DC multiple times near the FBI building. Similar tracking showed the same person from Washington DC visiting his home multiple times. If the FBI was a co-conspirator, he was oblivious to the necessity of him being killed after the attack.

Another evidence that others were involved was a specific van that was parked close to the water tower at the time of the attack was found abandoned about 10 miles away. Nobody is telling us the details about that van.

All this evidence, in addition to all the miscues / mistakes by the Secret Service including no one on the building roof are listed below:

• Not showing up to the coordinating meeting with local officers

• Allowing a drone to fly the area shortly before that rally started

• Diminished staff with some non-Secret Service personal and resources diverted to Jill Biden’s meeting

• Not doing anything to prevent the tragedy in spite of many evidences of concern

throughout the timeframe before the rally

• Not having any record of communications

• Secret Service director not even able to verify a timeline for congress and stonewalling their questions.

Americans need to demand transparency and accountability!

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.