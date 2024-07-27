Jo Carolyn Track 85 of The Villages, FL passed away on July 9, 2024. Here life began in Dayton OH, born as the elder of three children of Bernie & Leona Brown.

Jo lived her earlier life in Dayton OH and married Thomas A Cloud in 1958. They had one son. In August 1974, Jo re-married Frederick J Track, and moved to Temperance MI, where she became a mother by marriage to four additional sons. Fred and Jo spent many years in Elkhart Indiana before retiring to Florida.

Throughout her life, Jo was a strong, yet affectionate model for her family. She was a leader, serving many years as a Treasurer in local government, and later came to serve elderly and less fortunate people as directors of nursing home units, as well as an advocate for the homeless. For many years she was associated with community food banks always dedicating her time, and her talent to those who needed help. She was a wonderful wife, mother, citizen, and patriot. She will be forever remembered, and missed.

Surviving is her husband of almost 50 years Frederick J Track; and sons Charles A Cloud II(Melissa), Frederick J Track Jr. (Illy) Dale G Track (Caroline), and Brian Track (Cheryl). Also surviving are brothers Jerry Brown, and Ronald Brown. Jo is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Bradley A Track, and granddaughter Alison H Cloud.

A memorial service will be held in The Villages at The Savannah Center 1545 North Buena Vista Blvd. in the Wilkes Room on August 4, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. All friends are invited to attend.