The Villages
Saturday, July 27, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mollie G. Head, 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on July 24, 2024.

She was born in Baker, Florida on November 5, 1943 to Joseph and Alma Chessher.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years: Clifton E. Head, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter: Teresa Geer (Ronnie) of Bushnell, Florida; sons: Edward Harris of Moultrie, Georgia, Robert Hicks (Dallas) of Lakeland, Florida; stepson: Edward Head, Jr. of Tarrytown, Florida; stepdaughters: Janet Hildebrant (Charlie) of Hernando, Mississippi and Connie Myles (Allen) of Sampson, Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; sister: Faye Hobbs of Dade City, Florida; brother: J.B. Chessher of Bushnell, Florida.

