Ronald Poux

Ronald Wallace Poux, 77, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Ron was born on December 16, 1946, in Meadville, PA to the late Mary (Roche) and Victor Poux.

Ron proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 through 1981, earning the rank of Major. He received the Army Commendation Medal for Valor and the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service while serving as an Artillery Forward Observer during the Vietnam War. He gained expertise in various careers throughout his lifetime, including construction, plumbing, and HVAC.

Ron was the beloved husband of Susan (Custead), with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. He was the loving father to Marci (Joey) Gray from Florida and Mindy (Benjamin) Lovett from Germany. He was the proud grandpa to Jalen Gray (Kristie), Justice Neurohr (Zach), Jaida Gray, Jace Gray, Kaylee Lovett, Joshua Lovett, and Adelyn Lovett. He is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Poux.

In retirement, Ron enjoyed pickleball, softball, golf, running, and collecting and shooting guns. Leading up to his death, he cherished the camaraderie and excitement of playing softball with his buddies in various leagues. Beyond the field, Ron was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He treasured and loved his immediate and extended family. He will be remembered by everyone for his kindness, generosity, bravery, diligence, resilience, and patriotism.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care during Ron’s last days. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society SPCA of Sumter County.

Ron will be laid to rest with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Following the burial, please join us in a celebration of life from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at the Villages, FL.