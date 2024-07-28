James LeRoy Hackbarth

James “Jim” Leroy Hackbarth, 88, of The Villages, FL, previously of Dixon, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He worked as a Foreman for Raynor Garage Doors in Dixon, for 23 years.

Jim was born on February 25, 1936, in Dixon, the son of Earl and Ella (Morgan) Hackbarth. Jim was deeply loved over the past 42 years by his wife Rogene. He has two surviving siblings Gary (Karen) Hackbarth and Deborah (Steve) Manon, four children Daniel (Carolyn) Hackbarth, Darce Hackbarth, David (Wendy) Hackbarth, and Dawn (Tom) Kanzler, along with nine Grandchildren and fifteen Great-Grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his Father Earl and Mother Ella, along with his Son Douglas, Granddaughter Alicia, and five Brothers: Vernon, Kenneth (Skeet), Richard (Dick), Harry, and Tim.

Jim served in both the United States Marine Corps and United States Navy. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953 and served until 1956 as an Artillery Repairman at Marine Corps Base in Quantico, VA, USMC Base 29 Palms, and finally in Kobe and Okinawa, Japan.

After his USMC service, Jim joined the United States Navy and served as an Aviation Electronics Technician. During his USN service, he earned his Aviation Wings as an Airborne Radio Operator and flew around the world 7 times. In 1966 after recovering from a Naval aircraft crash, Jim was stationed in Vietnam, completing flights every other day. After Vietnam, Jim returned to the United States and completed his US Navy service “chasing” Hurricanes as part of the Hurricane Hunter Squadron in Jacksonville, FL. Jim was Honorably Discharged in 1968.

Jim was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Marine Corps League (MCL). During his time in the MCL he was selected as Marine of the Year, served as National Vice Commandant for Central and Southeast Divisions, President of the National Marine of the Year Committee, and Chairman of the National POW/MIA Committee. He participated in numerous Honor Guards, Color Guards, Toys For Tots fundraisers, Military Funerals and visited Veterans Nursing Homes throughout Illinois and Florida. He was also a member of the Military Order of the “Devil Dogs” and was selected as Pound and Pack Dog of the Year.

Jim loved Dixon and was deeply involved with the Dixon community. He was a lifeguard at the YMCA for 4 years, a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church and a founding member and Commissioner of the Veterans Memorial Park and Museum for 10 years. Jim was a member of the local Shriner Chapter and Masonic Temple #7, where he loved donating his time to many local charities with his fellow Masonic brothers.