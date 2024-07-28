Joseph Ludgar Carbonneau

Joseph Ludgar Carbonneau, known to friends and family as Joe, passed away on July 25, 2024, at the age of 81, in The Villages, FL. Born in Passaic, NJ, Joe attended Bridgeton High School before embarking on a notable career as a Road Construction Supervisor principally for R.E. Pierson. He was instrumental in the construction and maintenance of major highways and roads across New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, dedicating his expertise to improving infrastructure and transportation.

Joe was an avid enthusiast of golf, horses, snow skiing, RV touring, and fishing, – pursuits that brought him great joy and relaxation. Joe and Barbara bred horses and Joe competed at the highest level in the sport of “Reining” winning numerous awards. Reining is a western riding competition where the riders guide the horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins, and stops. Joe traded his saddle for a set of golf clubs when he moved to The Villages in 2011. Joe fell in love with the game playing in several different golf groups and The Villages Men’s Day. One of his golf highlights was recording a hole-in-one on the Disney Palms course. Joe’s passion for the outdoors and adventure was evident in his active lifestyle and the stories he shared with those around him.

Joe and his life-partner Barbara were high school sweethearts and were married for 64 years. Joe leaves behind his beloved wife, his brother Harold Carbonneau, sister Joanne Blakeslee, his children, Joseph B. Carbonneau, Jeffery Carbonneau, Donna (Bruce) Cobb, Jennifer Tull, six grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe was a fighter – he continued living life to its fullest even while undergoing chemotherapy. During his cancer treatment he took great joy in going ziplining with his granddaughter Ashley. Joe was also grateful that he had the opportunity to witness his grandson Jacob graduate summa cum laude from Rutgers University in May.

Joe’s life was marked by dedication to his family, friends and his career. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, generosity, and the warm camaraderie he extended to all who knew him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.