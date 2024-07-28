Katherine S. Daniels

Katherine S. Daniels, age 83, passed away peacefully in Florida with family by her side on July 7, 2024.

Kathy was born on October 19, 1940 to Herman and Louise Daniels in Grafton, North Dakota. She graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1958 and the College of St. Catherine in 1962.

Kathy grew up on her family’s farm, where she helped and learned the business of farming from an early age. Even in retirement from Florida, Kathy was keenly aware of farming conditions in the northern Red River Valley, maintaining lifetime friends and business contacts in the area. Kathy began her career in education as a home economics instructor, primarily in Minnesota and then briefly in Indiana and Illinois. Following her father’s first heart attack in 1975, Kathy moved her family to St. Thomas to help maintain her family’s farming operations. After her father passed away from a second heart attack, Kathy managed the farm, worked as a substitute teacher and raised her two children, Krista and Erik. When her children attended college and began their adult lives, Kathy transitioned to KXPO in Grafton, where she managed the radio station for many years and even appeared on the air.

After Kathy’s first two grandchildren were born, Kathy lived in Fargo for several years to be closer to them. In Fargo, Kathy managed volunteers at MeritCare hospital. The work location was significant because when it was formerly known as St. Luke’s Hospital, it was the same location where her father had passed away many years earlier.

After her youngest two grandchildren were born, Kathy moved to The Villages, Florida to be closer to them. She enjoyed performing with Off Broadway Players, playing card games and working as a volunteer for hospice thrift stores.

Kathy was a lifelong patriot and member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Before moving to Florida, she held three statewide offices for the Department of North Dakota: Treasurer, Secretary and then finally, President.

Kathy was predeceased by her father, Herman Daniels, her mother, Louise (Nelson) Daniels, her daughter, Krista Daniels and her brother, Louis Daniels. She is survived by her son, Erik Johnson, her daughter-in-law Cynthia Johnson, five grandchildren, Chance Beranek, Shane Beranek, Ryan Beemer, Noah Johnson and Alexa Johnson, and two great-grandchildren, Penny Beemer and Elowen Beemer.