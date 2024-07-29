Janet Leary

Janet Leary of Summerfield, Florida passed away on July 15, 2024 at the age of 91. She was born on March 3, 1933 in Hoboken, New Jersey and she grew up in Union City, New Jersey.

She was a homemaker, gentle and loving person, and was a dedicated wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Rea Fetzer, and son Rea Fetzer III.

She is survived by her husband John Patrick Leary, two step-daughters Colleen Kollman and Jackleen Leary, brother Dean Uva, and daughter Leah, and grandson Matthew Meagher, and granddaughter Ashley.

The family would like to thank neighbors and friends Linda and Joe Diana, Marge Groh, and Christian Johnson for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.