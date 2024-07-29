Susan Klingenberg

Susan Klingenberg passed away in The Villages, FL. She was a beacon of light and warmth in the community she dearly loved.

Susan was a cherished member of her family, sister to Ken. In 1964, she married her beloved Thomas, marking the beginning of a shared life of 60 wonderful years.

Susan’s love extended to her two children, Diana and Stacey, who remember her as a nurturing soul. Her two grandchildren, Ethan and Sarah, will carry her legacy of kindness and joy.

For over 20 years, she was employed in banking as a branch manager and Human Resources representative.

Throughout her life she volunteered and held office in many and various community groups. She was Secretary of the PTA, Sunday school teacher and Program Coordinator, Treasurer of her church, Secretary of her local Jr. Women’s Club, President of her local Red Had Society, Secretary and President of Daughters of the Union, Coordinator for her bocce group, and volunteer at Lady Lake Elementary as a Reading Mentor.

Susan loved to stay active socially and physically. She was a lifelong bridge player, sewer and knitter; enjoyed tennis, yoga, swimming, bocce and mahjong; volunteered at her children’s and grandchildren’s schools; was always present at her children’s sporting events, recitals and presentations.

Susan will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who were blessed to know her.