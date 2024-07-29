86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 29, 2024
type here...

Susan Klingenberg

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Susan Klingenberg
Susan Klingenberg

Susan Klingenberg passed away in The Villages, FL. She was a beacon of light and warmth in the community she dearly loved.

Susan was a cherished member of her family, sister to Ken. In 1964, she married her beloved Thomas, marking the beginning of a shared life of 60 wonderful years.

Susan’s love extended to her two children, Diana and Stacey, who remember her as a nurturing soul. Her two grandchildren, Ethan and Sarah, will carry her legacy of kindness and joy.

For over 20 years, she was employed in banking as a branch manager and Human Resources representative.

Throughout her life she volunteered and held office in many and various community groups. She was Secretary of the PTA, Sunday school teacher and Program Coordinator, Treasurer of her church, Secretary of her local Jr. Women’s Club, President of her local Red Had Society, Secretary and President of Daughters of the Union, Coordinator for her bocce group, and volunteer at Lady Lake Elementary as a Reading Mentor.

Susan loved to stay active socially and physically. She was a lifelong bridge player, sewer and knitter; enjoyed tennis, yoga, swimming, bocce and mahjong; volunteered at her children’s and grandchildren’s schools; was always present at her children’s sporting events, recitals and presentations.

Susan will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who were blessed to know her.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is the only candidate committed to securing the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that Donald Trump is the only candidate that cares about the border.

Who decided to bring Hooters to The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks who decided to bring a Hooters restaurant to The Villages.

Supporters of Kamala Harris need to wake up

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging Kamala Harris supporters to “wake up” prior to election day. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hooters will attract unsavory characters

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she fears a new Hooters in The Villages will attract some unsavory characters.

It’s getting too hot to go to the pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends it’s getting too hot to visit the pools in The Villages.

Photos