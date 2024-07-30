James Hulsizer

In loving memory of James Hulsizer who passed away on July 22, 2024, in The Villages, FL. He was born in Danville, PA on November 27, 1952, and grew up in Levittown, PA.

Jim attended Neshaminy High School and Drexel University where he graduated in 1975 with a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry. Later that same year he married Marie (Dietz) where they lived in West Chester, PA for a couple of years and then moved to their home in Wilmington, DE. They also enjoyed their summer home in Cape May, NJ with family and friends for 27 years.

Jim enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball where he started playing Little League at a young age as a pitcher. Through the years, his love of baseball through high school and later years found him pitching in the American Legion World Series in 1970 in Klamath Falls, OR. Unfortunately, his team lost in the final game, but it was an experience he’d never forget. Jim continued playing semi-pro baseball and was a valued member of his industrial league softball team.

Jim was a well-respected and accomplished research chemist at ICI pharmaceuticals and then Astra Zeneca where he took early retirement after 35 years. He was mentioned on various patents for the company.

He loved his role as father to their son, Luke (Lucas). Jim coached Luke over the years in Little league where he also umpired and became head umpire for several years with Naamans Little League. They also loved to fish in lakes in Delaware and surf fish at the Jersey Shore catching sharks and stingrays, and also deep-sea fishing in the Florida Keys. Together they cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Phillies where they visited Clearwater, FL for many Spring Training games.

Jim and his wife traveled to Hawaii, Bermuda and cruises to the Caribbean, along with Italy, Alaska and the Panama Canal. The most recent trip in the summer of 2023 for Jim, and the most special, was the trip to England visiting London and Liverpool following the paths and history of the Beatles. Jim was an avid Beatles fan, and this was the trip of a lifetime for him.

Music blossomed in Jim’s life while living in The Villages. He became a member of the Beatlemanics club early on where many treasured friendships developed along with his love of guitar and singing. Jim played in a number of bands, Seven Sons Band, Rising Sun, Double Trouble, The British Invasion Band and The Threatles.

After taking up golf in his retirement years, his hole-in-one at Mira Mesa Executive golf course on February 16, 2020 was so exciting for him. Jim also loved his Golden Retrievers over the years as well.

Jim and Marie were married for 48 years and he will be terribly missed. Jim is preceded in death by his parents James Morris Hulsizer and Jacqueline Alice Miller. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Lucas and his sisters, Mary Harris and husband Dave (Gautier, MS) and Beth Hulsizer and companion Thomas Leavesley (Levittown, PA), sister-in-law, Julia Carleton, and husband Nicholas Carleton, brother-in-law Thomas Dietz, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A service to honor Jim’s memory will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. with reception to follow. Burial will be private.