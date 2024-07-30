Ruth Ann Lee, 82, of Webster, Florida passed away in Leesburg, Florida on July 25, 2024.

She was born in Webster, Florida on February 17, 1942 to Theodore and Cleo Stephens. Mrs. Lee was a member of First Baptist Church of Webster, Florida. She was a devoted wife to Paul Lee of 62 years. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Collop of Bushnell, Florida and Sandra Lee of Webster, Florida; grandson: Tristan Collop of Bushnell, Florida; sister: Nancy O’Neal of Webster, Florida; cousins: Joyce Ann Lawson of Bradenton, Florida, Norma Jean Hall of Valdosta, Georgia, and Frank Hamilton of Bushnell, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Lee.