Allen Eugene Martin

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Allen Eugene Martin, born March 4th, 1940, deceased July 24, 2024.

Survived by Norma Martin whom he spent 48 years with, 45 of which as his dedicated wife. Daughters Cheryl McDonnell, Melissa Martin, Nanette Justiniano, and Jennifer Martin. Grandchildren Andrew Hiotis, Brianna Fudge, Kevin McDonnell, Brian McDonnell, and Brooklyn McCollum. Great-Grandchildren Alexander and Ayden. Siblings Donald, Linda, Michael, Mayrene and Perry.

Predeceased by parents JC and Elsie and siblings Caroline and John.

Allen was born in Owensboro, KY and went into the Navy out of high school. The Navy offered him great opportunities, one of which was a move to New York. This is where he started his family and as a Navy veteran worked his way up the ladder in the banking industry. He started his 30 plus years of a banking career at Wells Fargo, where he met his wife. Next he went to work at Mitsubishi Bank where he started as a teletype operator and worked his way up to Senior Vice President of International Banking.

After 24 years in New York, he moved to New Jersey, where family was always welcomed and he spent weekends manning the grill. The next move was the sunny state of Florida after retiring in 2002, where he got to live out a long held wish of living on a golf course, sipping his coffee as the golfers go by. In Florida, Allen continued the tradition of welcoming family into his home and spending quality time with those he loved.

A competitive man, Allen loved playing games, such as Puerto Rican dominoes, Texas Hold ‘em Poker, trivia, softball, kickball, charades, Rack Rummy, Hearts, Boston, Pictionary, etc. Games however were not the only thing he was competitive about. As a young man, Allen played basketball for his Navy division and from there his love of anything sports grew. AND almost nothing could surpass his love for anything University of Kentucky related. Allen bled blue when basketball season was going on and on game day you could find him in his Kentucky Man Cave, decked out in his Kentucky gear to watch HIS team play. But, his love for Kentucky was only surpassed by his love for his family, whom he would do anything for.

