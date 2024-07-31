91.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Colorful sunrise over Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful photograph that captures a colorful sunrise over Lake Sumter on a summer morning. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!


Colorful sunrise over Lake Sumter

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

