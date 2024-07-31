Luis Reyes Monell

On July 15,2024 Luis Manuel Monell-Reyes went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Luis spent most of his life as a Military man.

When he retired after 22 years of service in the US Army; he had been a soldier who had gone on many missions. Later in his military life he was a Staff Sergeant. I remember him saying he liked molding new recruits. He loved being a mentor. He was an honorable man and everyone who knew him knew that about him. Luis received many military honors during his deployments. During his military career Luis had many achievements and successful missions. He was a humble man who did not brag. His medals spoke for him, which he gave to several family members.

Luis was a determined man. After retiring from the military he became an Insurance Agent and later a Pastor of a small church where he lived in Alabama. In spite of his tough demeanor he was a compassionate man. He served the Lord as a Pastor of a small flock of people until he physically couldn’t serve anymore.

Luis’s greatest achievement was his family. He was a doting grandfather, father and loving husband to his wife Gloria, she was everything to him. They were married for 49 years.

He leaves behind his wife Gloria Monell, his sister Olympia Reyes-Santiago, and his brother Joseph Reyes as well as a son Luis Monell, and a daughter Gloria Monell. His grandchildren Christian Monell,and Angelyna Monell, as well as Giuliana Monell, Emanuel Monell, Luca Monell, Isabelle Monell as well as many cousins and family members who love him.

When Luis was first diagnosed we all knew he had a new battle ahead and although he fought valiantly; Jesus called him home. We know where Luis is and we are comforted at the thought that we will see him again.

Service details are pending, he will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102nd Avenue in Bushnell, FL.