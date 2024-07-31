Marian Kathryn Thinger

Marian was born to Joseph and Anna Korbel in Chicago, IL on July 30th, 1944. She passed away on July 26th, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Richard Thinger Sr. She is survived by her sons Michael (Kimberly) and Edward Thinger. Marian’s grandchildren, Justin (Mandy), Kaitlin (Jarren Vizena), Eddie, and Sarah, were the light of her life. Marian was also able to be a part of her three great grandchildren, Oliver, Camden, and Grace’s lives as much as she possibly could.

Marian was married to Edward on June 11th, 1966 in the city of Chicago. Marian and Edward later became parents to Michael and Edward, and moved to Streamwood, Illinois where she lived until 2008. Marian later was fortunate to have lived with her son, Michael, daughter-in-law Kimberly, and two of her grandchildren, Justin and Kaitlin.

Prior to retiring, Marian worked at the Alexian Brothers Medical Group for many years as the Office Manager.

While living with Michael and his family, Marian regularly visited Tampa, Florida where her son, Edward, daughter-in-law Janet, and their two children, Eddie and Sarah resided. Marian thoroughly enjoyed being able to spend time with both of her sons and their families as often as she did.

Marian was an enthusiastic Chicago sports fan, and was deeply passionate about her Cubs and Bulls. Marian regularly sat with her family, gasping in her Lazy-Boy chair every time something important would happen in the game.

Because of her love for Chicago sports, Marian was at as many of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events as she could attend. Knowing that Mom/Grandma was in attendance for games, always made her children/grandchildren play even harder.

For those that knew her, and were close with her, she was an incredible role model and matriarch of her family. Marian enjoyed sharing the stories of her childhood, her marriage to Edward, and raising her sons. Marian loved to spend quality time with her family. Even up to her final moments on July 26th, she spoke with numerous family members and friends, who had no idea there could have been anything wrong with her. While days away from her 80th birthday, her mind was just as sharp and her sense of humor was just as witty.

Marian loved being able to FaceTime her great grandchildren, and hearing/seeing all of their new adventures. Marian had previously been referred to as “GaGa” and loved that the tradition continued with her great grandchildren.

Marian’s family members will miss her thoughtful conversations about life, politics, sports, and anything in between. To say that Marian was cherished by her family cannot be overstated. She was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her and spent time with her.