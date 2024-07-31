78.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Mary C. Bailey Hood

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Mary C. Bailey Hood of The Villages, Florida, who passed away at the age of 98, died at her home at Buffalo Crossing, in The Villages, FL.

As we bid Mary farewell, let us not mourn the absence of her physical form, but rather celebrate the essence of her spirit that lingers in the spaces between moments. For Mary is not truly gone, but merely transformed, her energy intertwined with the fabric of the universe itself, forever dancing among the stars.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 04, 2024, in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Robert Goodman officiating. A private interment will be at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home on Sunday.

