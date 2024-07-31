Villager arrested after leading police on chase in golf cart

A Villager was arrested after leading police on a chase in a golf cart.

David Morley Pope, 55, of the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a gold golf cart in the wee hours Tuesday on County Road 25 when an officer involved in an unrelated traffic incident noted that the golf cart was traveling on a prohibited roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer got into his squad car and began to pursue the golf cart which made an abrupt turn onto Purple Martin Lane at the Blue Parrot RV Resort. Purple Martin Lane is a one-way roadway and the golf cart was traveling in the wrong direction.

The golf cart finally came to a halt and Pope presented the officer with a suspended Michigan driver’s license.

During the pursuit, it appeared Pope had tried to discard something. A white glass smoking pipe was found near the golf cart. A female passenger told police the pipe belonged to Pope and he had tried to get rid of it. The pipe tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A check revealed that Pope’s Michigan license has been suspended due to “numerous DUI and controlled substance violations,” the report said. The officer confirmed the golf cart was not registered to travel on a roadway where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Pope was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,500 bond. The golf cart was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.