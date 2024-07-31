80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested after leading police on chase in golf cart

By Staff Report
David Morley Pope
David Morley Pope

A Villager was arrested after leading police on a chase in a golf cart.

David Morley Pope, 55, of the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a gold golf cart in the wee hours Tuesday on County Road 25 when an officer involved in an unrelated traffic incident noted that the golf cart was traveling on a prohibited roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer got into his squad car and began to pursue the golf cart which made an abrupt turn onto Purple Martin Lane at the Blue Parrot RV Resort. Purple Martin Lane is a one-way roadway and the golf cart was traveling in the wrong direction.

The golf cart finally came to a halt and Pope presented the officer with a suspended Michigan driver’s license.

During the pursuit, it appeared Pope had tried to discard something. A white glass smoking pipe was found near the golf cart. A female passenger told police the pipe belonged to Pope and he had tried to get rid of it. The pipe tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A check revealed that Pope’s Michigan license has been suspended due to “numerous DUI and controlled substance violations,” the report said. The officer confirmed the golf cart was not registered to travel on a roadway where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Pope was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,500 bond. The golf cart was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Photos