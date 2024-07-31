We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

To the Editor:

I am 75 years old. My children call me for advice, and my grandkids believe I protect them from the monsters under their bed. I have worked tirelessly all my life, and I am proud to call Florida my home. But my patience is wearing thin with our elected officials. I have devoted my life to working hard and giving back. Yet, our current senator, Rick Scott, is using his position in Congress to try to end the program that I and millions of other Floridians rely upon for healthcare – Medicare. I am sick and tired of playing angel in the corner while Scott jeopardizes my ability to stay healthy and keep the benefits I worked so hard to earn. My family deserves a matriarch who will stand up for herself – and that is just what I will do. In November, I am voting for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to stop the heartless Rick Scott from attacking my access to Medicare, and I call upon fellow parents and grandparents to do the same.

Irene Dubman

Village of Santo Domingo