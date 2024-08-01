90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Richard Donald Merrill

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Richard Donald Merrill
Richard Donald Merrill

Richard Merrill, 91, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 22, 2024. He was born in Pittsfield, NH, and raised his family in Hudson, NH.

Richard is survived by his wife of seventy years, Celina Merrill, his daughter Laurie Merrill, his two grandchildren, Tami Acosta and Ryan Roberts, and his two great-grandchildren, Anthony Acosta and Matthew Acosta.

He is predeceased by his mother, Mabel Merrill, and his two daughters, Denice DeStefano and Linda Neault.

Richard dedicated his life to safeguarding our nation. He served in the military and later pursued a long career in the defense industry as an Engineer at Raytheon. Richard was a firm advocate of giving back to his community and engaged in various community service activities during retirement, such as emergency management, law enforcement (community safety), and firearm training.

Richard had a deep passion for bowling and achieved numerous victories and accolades throughout his professional career, ultimately earning a spot in The Villages Bowling Hall of Fame. Richard consistently pushed himself and those around him to strive for excellence, emphasizing the value of hard work and continuous learning.

A burial service will be held (at a later date) at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos