Richard Donald Merrill

Richard Merrill, 91, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 22, 2024. He was born in Pittsfield, NH, and raised his family in Hudson, NH.

Richard is survived by his wife of seventy years, Celina Merrill, his daughter Laurie Merrill, his two grandchildren, Tami Acosta and Ryan Roberts, and his two great-grandchildren, Anthony Acosta and Matthew Acosta.

He is predeceased by his mother, Mabel Merrill, and his two daughters, Denice DeStefano and Linda Neault.

Richard dedicated his life to safeguarding our nation. He served in the military and later pursued a long career in the defense industry as an Engineer at Raytheon. Richard was a firm advocate of giving back to his community and engaged in various community service activities during retirement, such as emergency management, law enforcement (community safety), and firearm training.

Richard had a deep passion for bowling and achieved numerous victories and accolades throughout his professional career, ultimately earning a spot in The Villages Bowling Hall of Fame. Richard consistently pushed himself and those around him to strive for excellence, emphasizing the value of hard work and continuous learning.

A burial service will be held (at a later date) at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.