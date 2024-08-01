Samuel J. Massimilla

Samuel J. Massimilla, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 1st. He was born on February 21, 1941, in Altoona, Pa. to the late Sam and Tressa Massimilla.

Sam retired from IBM after 31 years of dedicated service

He was very proud of his children and the work ethic he instilled in them, but his pride and joy was his grandchildren. He was proud of their extra-curricular activities but most importantly how they excelled in school.

He and Andrea moved to the villages 25 years ago and enjoyed the new friendships they made with their wonderful neighbors.

He loved seeing all of his friends at The Polka Lovers Club, The Villages German Club, The Jagermeister Club, and the Bellview Polish Club.

He got so much joy out of hiring Polka bands to entertain at various events in the Villages.

During their 25 years of retirement Sam and Andrea travel extensively throughout the United States, Canda and Europe. They loved visiting old friends, family and his home state of Pennsylvania.

Sam survived by his loving wife, of nearly 60 years, Andrea. His children Joe (Karen) Massimilla, Denise (Daniel) Dukes; grandchildren: Braxton Dukes, Colby Dukes, Elizabeth Massimilla, Jackson Massimilla, Victoria Massimilla; his siblings Patty (Denny) Steward and Dennis (Maryann) Massimilla.

The service to honor and celebrate Sam’s life will be held on August 10, 2024, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Hall at 8:30 a.m. and is under the direction of Beyer’s Funeral home.