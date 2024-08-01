Thera Drummond

Thera Drummond passed away July 29, 2024.

Born in Manatee County, FL, she moved to The Villages, FL in 1997 after retiring from the Hillsborough County School System, Tampa, FL.

Daughter of the late Dewey and Mable Levings, widow of Joseph H. Drummond, and mother of Dan Drummond and Jane Drummond (Veschio). Loving daughter in-law Melanie and son in-law Tim.

Mom is eternally grateful to Bill Gass and Elaine Brown for their unwavering friendship. The family thanks Compassionate Care Hospice Staff along with Ed Torres and Nurse Jennifer Coker. Also, many thanks to Buffalo Crossings Felicia and Angie, and their compassionate Nursing Staff.