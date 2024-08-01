Virginia V. Ivey

On Thursday, July 25th, 2024 Virginia V. Ivey passed away in The Villages, Florida. She was 81 years old. Virginia was born Vera Virginia Corbin on February 6th 1943 in Newberry, Florida. She graduated from Taylor County High School in Perry, Florida on June 1st 1961. Virginia married Thomas J Ivey Jr June 1965 at Whitney Baptist Church in Leesburg, Florida.

Virginia is survived by her children, son Thomas Stacy Ivey his wife Sandra Ivey of Leesburg, FL, his three daughters Victoria Deboe her husband Cody Deboe of Copen, OK, and their 5 sons, Levi, Paxton, Tanner, Calvin and Nolan. Loriann Morgan West and her husband Josh West of Louisville, CO and their son Daniel. Kenleigh Ivey of Copen, OK daughter Casey Lynnette Morales of Belleview, FL husband Henry Morales children son Michael Brandon Steadham his two daughters Kaleigh and Brooklyn of Leesburg, FL and daughter Alyssa Steadham of Belleview, FL and Virginia’s brother Bobby Corbin of Trenton, FL.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Lucille Corbin, brother Wayne Corbin and sister BettyJo Conley.

Virginia worked as a Home Health Aide before she retired. Virginia was loved and adored by those who had the privilege of knowing her and sharing her life with her. Virginia believed in God and was of the Baptist faith. Her home, heart, arms and ears were always open for those who needed her.

Virginia touched the life of everyone she came in contact with one way or another. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. If you ever went to visit, she made sure that you never left hungry, she would always have something cooking or ready for you to eat. She was known to her friends as “Ginger”. Virginia had a love for hummingbirds & chickens which earned her the loving nickname of “Crazy Chicken Lady”.

She will be truly missed by all.

A memorial service for Virginia V. Ivey is scheduled for Friday, August 9, at 4 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 W. Main St, Leesburg, FL 34748. Her ashes will later be placed at Highland Memorial Park-Woodlawn Cemetery in Ocala, FL.