Jack Charles Wilson

Jack was born John Charles Wilson on 2/28/1951 in Providence RI to parents John Wilson and Teresa Agnes Audette. His Dad was John, so they called him “Jack” which was common for Scots. Jack was the very first American born of his Scottish Wilson family. He embraced his heritage.

Jack graduated St Raphael Academy in 1968 in Pawtucket, RI. Which is where he met his wife, Maureen Maitland, in 1967. She attended the all-girls Sacred Heart High School which was the sister school for Jack’s all male school, St Raphael Academy. Jack offered to take the cheerleaders to a round robin where they’d cheer. Jack opened the door for then 15 yr. old cheerleader Maureen, and she tripped over his feet and fell onto his chest, and they’ve been fastened together ever since.

Jack was the first to go to college in his family.

He was a walk-on baseball and basketball team player at the Division 1, University of Rhode Island. Jack defended the infamous Julius Irving, “Dr. J”, in basketball. Jack oftentimes joked about how they scored 25 points. “Dr. J” got 24 Jack got 1!

During School breaks Jack had to join the Fraternal Order of Foresters to work as an electrician. Later, he joined the Iron Workers Union to work on high steel up 200 ft. in the air with no safety equipment then. Just balancing on I-beams.

Jack graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree with Distinction, in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics in 1975. He had earned the Engineering Honor Society’s Tau Beta Pi. Jack soon began a job in CT and Maureen & he married on 4th of July 1975.After having been transferred from CT to IN, IA, and next MI is where their 3 sons were born, Andrew, Neil and Reid. It is also where Jack earned his master’s in business Admin from the University of Michigan. Jack was on the Texas A&M University, Department of Engineering Technology, Industrial Advisory Committee. Jack had a plethora of Strategic Negotiations Certificates. Jack also graduated from Stanford University’s Executive Institute.

While in Iowa Jack had to join a Protestant Church in addition to our Catholic Church. He was playing baseball on their team, and they took attendance at Church. If you weren’t there you didn’t play that week. Luckily Saturday Masses had recently began so Maureen got out of work early every Saturday so they could go to Mass where, Maureen was the Cantor, and the two could go to the Bible Church on Sunday and be counted.

Jack continually was promoted and moved around till he was made President of the company over the Pacific Rim of Southeast Asia. He worked closely with

Singapore Economic Development Board and Malaysia’s Ministry of Labour. A grand experience for Reid, in high school there and Maureen living in Singapore. While in Massachusetts Jack volunteered multiple days a week for years at the New England Seafarer’s Mission in Boston and was on their Board helping the crew members aboard Cruise Ships, Cargo Ships and Oil Tankers. Jack designed ways to make their lives so much easier. We have now moved 26 times since being married. Landing here in The Villages 11 years ago. The longest residence we’ve ever had. Jack made countless friends with his gregarious personality. He never met a stranger. Made everyone feel important. Jack started two Texas Holdem’ Clubs and is a great negotiator for his all-important water volleyball games. Was a tremendous golfer and pickle ball player. Until Jack got COVID he remained an extraordinary athlete even as he got older.

Jack volunteered at St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church as a Money Counter, Lector, Mentor, in the Food Pantry and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.

He was also a volunteer with the Wildwood Middle-High School Booster Club and Adopt A Family.

Jack belonged to many, many social clubs in The Villages including the Scottish Club, of course, and The Convertible Club where he created circuitous routes off the beaten paths to add excitement for the participants.

Jack was active in many of our Catholic parishes. One time he created and led a Parish Camp Out in the woods with Mass of course. He helped our 3 Sons earn their Eagle Scouts awards by participating as an Assistant Scout Master. Jack was an extraordinary example to others. He led by example. His faith was extremely important to him, and he showed his family with lifelong commitment to God, Church and Service. Jack believed you can’t simply be an observer you need to be a participant in your religion.

While traveling globally he would also go to Mass on Sunday and Holy Days.

Others with him might say “you know where there’s a Catholic Church?” He says yes. They’d say I’ll go with you. I was going to skip. Everyone knew Jack was Catholic. No meat on Fridays at business dinners even in a wagu steak restaurant, etc. Jack lived & practiced his religion.

When Jack was told 16 months ago that he had a terminal illness call BULBAR ALS his first response was “if God wants me then I am ready to meet my Maker”. May God welcome Jack with open arms and seat him at his table. Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maureen Maitland Wilson, sons, Andrew R of Austin, Texas, wife Erica (Smolik) daughters, Avery, Claire and Scarlett, Neil P of San Diego, CA and Reid P of Austin with daughters, Hazel N and Jericho V Wilson.

Brothers Craig S, Brian W and Sister, Dr. Jane T Wilson Husband Ernest

Perreault all of Rhode Island. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. at St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, located at 5327 E CR 462 in Wildwood.