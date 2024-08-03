Billy Alonzo Gaumer, Jr.

Lon died at home on July 30, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Canton, Ohio, the eldest son of Billy Alonzo Gaumer and Gwendolyn (Bloss) Gaumer.

The world lost a gem of a human being the day he died. Lon Gaumer was a good man, good in a way that encompasses a whole person, an entire life. He was the first born son, a protective older brother, a loving husband and amazing father, who made his family proud all the days of his life. He was an Eagle Scout, a tri-varsity athlete at Hoover High in North Canton, OH, a Division 3 college football star at Mount Union College in Ohio, who never stopped trying to be the best version of himself he could be. His career was spent working in insurance with Cigna and MassMutual in various management capacities, where he often became the “favorite boss,” maintaining contact with coworkers for years as he provided for tuition fees and family vacations and a truly stunning amount of Christmas gifting.

He had a quiet, gentle energy, unassuming and welcoming, then all of a sudden would throw out a zinging one-liner to make the whole crowd cackle. You could find him spending hours outside, flanked by beloved dogs, poking around in his yard, tending to the gardens and making everything beautiful. Or standing adorably bow-legged and only shin deep in the chilly Atlantic waters of Cape Cod, shivering and grinning, during those summers spent with siblings and cousins and parents all stuffed into a tiny one bathroom cottage. Or singing “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” to his best friend and wife, Bev, in an charmingly off-key voice, while down on one knee for their anniversary one year when they didn’t know their daughter was watching. He was a man of subtle joys and quiet support. He knew how to hug like he meant it, and he always did. And for those of us left trying to hold our hearts together after the loss of this man we loved so wholly and so purely, he will surely be there every step of the way as he always was, watching us, supporting us and loving us, until we meet again.

We know that he was welcomed to heaven with sheer joy by his parents, his dear friend, Cheryl Schneider, and his son-in-law, Adam Reid, all of whom had to wade through countless pets to reach him, we’re sure. And Lon will be there to someday greet his loving wife, Beverly Bill Gaumer, his son Christopher Gaumer, wife Kate and children Jack, Hannah & Will; his daughter Sarah, husband Merrel Neal and children Lucas, Michaela, Gabrielle & Brandon, and his daughter Whitney Reid; his brother Gary Gaumer & wife Vicki, his sister Linda Bressi, husband Frank and their wonderful families; and Bev’s former student and cherished, “acquired” daughter, Kimberly Carrasquillo, her husband Rene and children, Bella, Nathan, Noah & Maddie.

Lon’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairway Christian Church – 8400 E County Rd. 466, The Villages, Florida, 32162, with a reception to follow at the church.