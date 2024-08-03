MAGA Club boasts 1,000 golf carts in Trump rally in The Villages

The MAGA Club of The Villages boasted participation of more than 1,000 golf carts in a massive rally Saturday in support Donald Trump.

One week earlier, the Democrats of Sumter County held a golf cart parade on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, the newly minted Democratic presidential contender. An estimated 500 carts participated in that parade.

Tommy Jamieson, president of The Villages MAGA Club was thrilled with the turnout.

“We wanted to prove that The Villages is Trump country, that Sumter County is Trump country, that Florida is Trump company and so is the United States. So Trump, if you’re listening, we’ve got your back,” Jamieson said.

A recording of Trump thanking the Villagers for their support was played for the crowd.

Jamieson led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Congressman Daniel Webster, led the crowd in a brief prayer. Last month, Webster escaped a potentially formidable primary contest when he secured Trump’s endorsement.

Donna Hoak has traditionally led several golf cart parades for Trump. Even she said that she was amazed at the number of carts.

“A police officer had estimated 1,000 carts were involved in the parade,” she said.

Melissa McComiskey was participating in her first golf cart rally. She said the turnout was unbelievable and that she had never seen this many golf carts anywhere. The Lady Lake resident has attended many MAGA Club events, to show her support for Trump.

“We love Donald Trump,” she said. “And we need him back in office.”

Don Eaton of the Village of Glenbrook said he is optimistic about victory in November.

“Trump will be our president because the other side has a flawed candidate who has never held any real position,” he said.

Eaton had positioned himself so that he could count the number of golf carts that left in the parade. He counted 730 which virtually filled up the parking lot. Other carts were not able to get into the parking lot so they joined the parade along the route. A separate cart parade left the Village of Fenney to meet up the MAGA Club at Brownwood Paddock Square.

It took nearly an hour for all of the carts to leave the large parking lot at Creekside Medical Center. The carts headed toward the Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. After circling the square, they then headed south to Brownwood. The parade stretched over two miles along the cart path next to Buena Vista Boulevard.