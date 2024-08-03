80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

MAGA Club boasts 1,000 golf carts in Trump rally in The Villages

By David Towns

The MAGA Club of The Villages boasted participation of more than 1,000 golf carts in a massive rally Saturday in support Donald Trump.

One week earlier, the Democrats of Sumter County held a golf cart parade on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, the newly minted Democratic presidential contender. An estimated 500 carts participated in that parade. 

Tommy Jamieson, president of The Villages MAGA Club was thrilled with the turnout.

“We wanted to prove that The Villages is Trump country, that Sumter County is Trump country, that Florida is Trump company and so is the United States. So Trump, if you’re listening, we’ve got your back,” Jamieson said.

A recording of Trump thanking the Villagers for their support was played for the crowd.

Jamieson led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Congressman Daniel Webster, led the crowd in a brief prayer. Last month, Webster escaped a potentially formidable primary contest when he secured Trump’s endorsement.

Donna Hoak has traditionally led several golf cart parades for Trump. Even she said that she was amazed at the number of carts.

Donna Hoak led Saturday s golf cart parade in support of Donald Trump
Donna Hoak led Saturday’s golf cart parade in support of Donald Trump.

“A police officer had estimated 1,000 carts were involved in the parade,” she said.

Melissa McComiskey was participating in her first golf cart rally. She said the turnout was unbelievable and that she had never seen this many golf carts anywhere. The Lady Lake resident has attended many MAGA Club events, to show her support for Trump.

“We love Donald Trump,” she said. “And we need him back in office.”

Don Eaton of the Village of Glenbrook said he is optimistic about victory in November.

Villager Don Eaton was counting golf carts at the golf cart rally
Villager Don Eaton was counting golf carts at the golf cart rally.

“Trump will be our president because the other side has a flawed candidate who has never held any real position,” he said.

Eaton had positioned himself so that he could count the number of golf carts that left in the parade. He counted 730 which virtually filled up the parking lot. Other carts were not able to get into the parking lot so they joined the parade along the route. A separate cart parade left the Village of Fenney to meet up the MAGA Club at Brownwood Paddock Square.

More than 1,000 golf cart took part in the pro Trump event
More than 1,000 golf cart took part in the pro-Trump event.

It took nearly an hour for all of the carts to leave the large parking lot at Creekside Medical Center. The carts headed toward the Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. After circling the square, they then headed south to Brownwood. The parade stretched over two miles along the cart path next to Buena Vista Boulevard.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs

A resident believes that Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank you Irene Dubman for letter warning about Rick Scott

A Village of El Cortez resident offers praise for Irene Dubman, who recently wrote a Letter to the Editor warning of the motives of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

We need to punish criminals who break the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident contends that we need to punish those who are breaking the law.

I am voting to save our democracy

A Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to an Opinion writer who explained what he’s voting for this November.

Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident has a little information for the people bashing the plan to bring Hooters to The Villages.

Photos