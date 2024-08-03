89.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Mark Brian Ogilivie

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Mark Brian Ogilivie, 67, passed away August 2, 2024. He was born in Flint, Michigan December 30, 1956.

Mr. Ogilivie served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army reserves from 1976 to 1982. He worked for the Sumter County School Board in Maintenance for 15 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, working on vehicles, and being a handyman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Ann Ogilvie, Webster, FL; son, Tony Dejuan Ogilvie, Stockton, CA; daughter, Tina Carter (Will), Nashville, TN; son, James Gross (Jennifer), Webster, FL; daughter, Dana Sousa (Jason), Mulberry, FL; mother, Clara Dotson, Smith Grove, KY; step-mother, Mary Ogilvie, Anderson, Indiana; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

