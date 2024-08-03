Patricia Ann Palava

Patricia Ann Palava, died on July 27, 2024, at Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, FL following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard “Dick” Palava and the “fat cat” Casey.

Pat was born Patricia Ann Andrzejewski in Saginaw, Michigan on April 4, 1936, born, to parents Julia and Raymond Andrzejewski. She graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1954 and joined the United States Air Force. She completed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX then proceeded Radar Training in Biloxi, Mississippi. She was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque. It was here that she met and married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Palava. They married on July 27, 1957, following a 3-month courtship.

While married to Richard she lived in Racine, Wisconsin. She worked for various companies in Racine the last being Modine Manufacturing as a secretary to the Vice President. In 1971, she moved to Florida with her husband and became a full-time bookkeeper for his business. Over the years, they lived in Leesburg, Ocala and Spring Hill Florida, Jefferson City, Missouri. The couple retired to Ocala, Florida where Richard still resides.

Pat was a devoted wife and an avid crafter. She was a talented knitter, rosary maker and painter. In her leisure time, she loved to travel with her husband. They traveled by plane, train, bus, car, and ship visiting many states and countries. Pat was a devote Catholic and involved in a variety of church activities. Over the years, she volunteered as a church secretary, lector, Eucharistic minister, and cantor. She was always eager to share her experience and lend a hand wherever needed. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.