Pauline Niesen

Pauline Niesen was born on January 13, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Edith Weih. She was raised during the depression in Rochester, MN, by her mother and grandmother.

She had a love of dancing, specifically tap dancing; and graduated in 1946 from Rochester High School and worked as a telephone operator. Her life changed when she met her life partner, Jim, on a blind date. They were married on October 14, 1950 and had 5 children. They moved to Rolling Meadows, Ill, a suburb of Chicago and were founding members of both Rolling Meadows and St Colette’s Catholic Church.

She was very involved with the St. Colette’s Women’s Club, including serving as President. She worked at St. Colette’s school and was a pharmacy technician at a local Rolling Meadows Pharmacy. Together, Jim and Pauline enjoyed dancing, entertaining and camping with their children. They visited many destinations in the US and aboard.

Pauline and Jim moved to The Villages Florida in 2002 where they enjoyed golf, evenings at the square and making many great friends. Four of their 5 children followed them to The Villages upon their retirements. Jim and Pauline were married 70 years until Jim’s death in 2021.

Pauline’s greatest pleasure was her husband, children, grandchildren and her many friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was Nana to many. She loved playing games; was an avid bridge and Mah Jongg player; played horse races and always bet 523 (5 children; 2 boys; 3 girls) and had a winning streak at BINGO over the last few years. Surrounded by 4 of her 5 children, Pauline peacefully left us to be with Jim, the love of her life on July 19.

Pauline is survived by her five children, Rev. Marianne Niesen, Mike Niesen (Melissa Crenshaw), Tom Niesen (Sherri), Laura Vargas (John) and Kathie Niesen (Joe Hargett). Her grandchildren Travis Trapp, Kayla Allison (Aaron), Brandi Niesen, Jim Niesen (Pamela), Jared Vargas, Rev. Kama Hamilton Morton (Doug), Dr. Kaleb Hamilton (Kimra), Jessica Boyd (Robbie Austin) and six great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband James (Jim) Niesen, mother Edith (Weih) Doole, sons-in-law Rev. Lyle Hamilton and Carl Krueger.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 10:00 a.m., St. Mark’s Church followed by a lunch reception at Laurel Manor at 12 noon.