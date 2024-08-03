83 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Tricolored herons leave the nest in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report

These tricolored herons in the Village of DeLuna are finally out of the next, but still close buddies. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

