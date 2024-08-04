79 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Hannelore Post

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Hannelore Post, age 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, while under the care of hospice. Hannelore was born in Nurnburg, Germany to Johann and Sibylla Butz.

Hannelore loved spending time with her 9 grandchildren and the neighborhood gatherings in her driveway. She loved German cuisine and riding the unicycle.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thaddeus; son, Michael Post; daughter, Monica Soltis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and daughter, Marianne.

She will be interred privately at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

