Sunday, August 4, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Robert Stanley Barfield, of Wildwood, Florida, who passed away on August 2, 2024 at the age of 75.

In the sacred silence of farewell, Robert Stanley is released into the embrace of eternity, knowing that his light will continue to shine brightly in the tapestry of the lives of his loved ones. And as his memory is carried forward, may comfort be found in the knowledge that love is eternal, and that Robert Stanley’s spirit lives on in the beauty that surrounds us.

A gathering will be held on August 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel, located at 410 Webster St. in Wildwood.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held on August 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave. in Bushnell.

