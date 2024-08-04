77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 4, 2024
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to headline GOP event in The Villages

By Staff Report
Villager Patricia Francis and Gov. Rick Scott at the 2017 Lincoln Day Dinner in The Villages.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will headline a GOP event this weekend in The Villages.

Scott will speak at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Scott last headlined the Lincoln Day Dinner in 2017 in The Villages. He was still governor at the time.

Also appearing will be Congressman Cory Mills, who represents Florida’s seventh Congressional District.

For more information, visit https://sumterrepublicans.com/lincoln-day-dinner/

