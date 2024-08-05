James McLaughlin

James McLaughlin, 78, went home to be with his Lord on June 26, 2024. Jimmy was born to the late Louis E. and Annetta Sentner McLaughlin on June 30, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA.

Jimmy was the devoted husband of 37 years to Kathy McLaughlin, and a faithful friend to countless others. Jimmy proudly served in the U.S. Army in Viet Nam. Following his years of service, he worked as a carpenter, then started his own painting business in New Jersey and greater Philadelphia area.

Although he relocated with Kathy to The Villages, Fl, he still spent summers with her visiting friends and relatives in New Jersey. As an avid softball player, Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his friends and teammates on and off the field. He also enjoyed golfing with his buddies. Rooting for Philadelphia home teams during baseball and football season were among the rare times Jimmy sat still. Mostly, he loved staying active.

He enjoyed travelling the world and United States with his wife and other couples, or just driving around with Kathy in his prized Corvette. One of his fondest memories was trekking down the Grand Canyon with Kathy. Anyone who knew him, could call Jimmy a friend. He laughed easily and never took himself, or life, too seriously. He was devoted to his wife and family, and generous with his friends. He was a gentle and kind man who always saw the good in people. He was a true Christian witness to the power of God’s love.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate, Kathy, and his sister, Jane McLaughlin Stewart, and brother-in-law, James Stewart. He will also be dearly missed by sister-in-law Charlene Schmidt Cranmer and brother-in-law, Steve Cranmer. Jimmy is also survived by five nieces and six nephews; eight great-nieces and four great nephews; and one great-great niece and three great-great nephews. Per his wishes, no burial or funeral will be held.

Jimmy preferred people remember him in their hearts and memories as the vibrant soul he was.