Villager enjoys global conversations after earning FCC license

HAM radio is still a popular hobby that brings people together around the world without the internet providers or phone carriers.

HAMs will tell you that communicating internationally is a fascinating and fun hobby. They enjoy amateur radio as another way to socialize, have memorable conversations with people as far away as New Zealand or Egypt and proudly stick a pin in a world map at each far-off location they have contacted.

Maryann Larson is typical of today’s new HAMs. She was always interested in HAM radio but never had someone to help her get started and took the licensing course offered by The Villages Amateur Radio Club in 2022 to get her FCC license. She makes it clear… “I am not technical” and just enjoys being on-the-air and it shows; so far, she has contacted HAMs in all 50 states and 132 countries.

She even leads a weekly “young ladies” HAM radio chat group. If you are interested in HAM radio like Maryann but never had the someone to help pursue the hobby now is your chance. The Villages Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring HAM radio license course that is free and open to the public; Monday evenings Sept. 9 through Nov. 4 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Each week during course you will learn what HAM Radio is all about, how to operate and the rules of the airwaves in a friendly positive learning environment. You are expected to read about 25 pages, watch a video and take a practice test at home. In the class the material you studied during the week is reviewed, explained and discussed. FCC authorized examiners from the Amateur Radio Relay League will provide licensing examinations for new HAMs at the end of the course.

For more information about becoming a HAM, visit the club website; www.k4vrc.com (“Interest in becoming a ham” tab) or you can contact Maryann Larson at 631-835-6357