83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
type here...

Sinkhole disrupts traffic near Lake Sumter Landing

By David Towns
Comments

A three-foot-wide sinkhole disrupted traffic Tuesday afternoon after opening up in the southbound lane of Morse Boulevard near the exit to Lake Sumter Landing.

The hole in the pavement initially appeared to about three feet in diameter and three feet in depth. The sound of rushing water could be heard coming from the hole. The curb next to the hole appeared to be undermined and the ground next to the curb had sunk down.

A sinkhole opened up Tuesday on Morse Boulevard near Lake Sumter Landing
A sinkhole opened up Tuesday on Morse Boulevard near Lake Sumter Landing.

Red flags were placed to outline the sunken area. About 10 feet south of the sinkhole workers had also flagged an area where the ground had subsided.

A Sumter County Public Works Department employee indicated that the collapsed roadway was near a junction box and it appeared that a leak in the junction box may have allowed water to undermine the pavement. He said that the repair work would begin Wednesday and should be completed by this weekend.

It is highly likely that the formation of the sinkhole was triggered by the heavy rainfall dumped on The Villages by Tropical Storm Debby.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No more anonymous complaints!

A Village of Fenney resident argues that anonymous complaints have been the source of too much controversy in The Villages.

Board behind cross lawsuit has gone too far

A reader said the board behind the little white cross lawsuit has gone too far. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

If the little white crosses have to go so should the Trump flags!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that if the little white crosses have to go then so should the Trump flags!

You see a lot more little white crosses in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident comments on the little white cross dilemma in The Villages.

Voters should demand answers from Webster and Rubio

A reader from Wisconsin contends that voters should be pressing for answers from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressman Daniel Webster when it comes to Donald Trump.

Photos