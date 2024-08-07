Who is Craig Estep, candidate for Sumter County Commissioner District 3?

Craig Estep, who is running for Sumter County Commissioner District 3, shares his candidate profile:

First Term Facts and Successes for District 3 Commissioner Craig Estep

I have worked tirelessly in my first term to serve the citizens of Sumter County. Since I have been in office, the millage rate has responsibly dropped annually by 4.37%, 9.11%, and 7.16% to the lowest millage rate in county history, thereby erasing the entire 25.5% millage increase put in by the previous commission. Balancing the budget and getting revenue streams to help increase deliverables to the citizens is important. I pursue grant opportunities and forward them to staff for consideration based upon the return on investment. In FY21 grants increased to $9.945 million. In FY22 grants totaled $3.769 million. In FY23 $27.492 million (American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) applied funds), and so far in FY24 $8.167 million. When there is a need for increased spending due to increased growth, it is only responsible to meet those needs within the budgetary process.

Listening to the citizens is an important part of what I do. Our citizens wanted the ambulance service taken away from our contractor and placed under the purview of our two fire departments. Initially ambulances were not on the approved list of ARPA funding by the Treasury Department to expend funds. When the Treasury Department changed that criteria, ambulances were added at just over $3 million dollars. Water and Sewer capacity projects (all health-related issues) round out the majority of the ARPA funding for all 5 incorporated cities and the Villages Community Center Districts Little Sumter Service Area. Lastly, underserved and unserved rural broadband deployment is now helping our citizens in my first term to have access to high-speed internet which enhances their safety as well.

Commissioner Specific Training and Certifications

I have attained the highest level of training from the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) – Institute for County Government (ICG). I am a certified graduate of the Certified County Commissioner, Advanced County Commissioner I, and Advanced County Commissioner II ICG curriculums. I have also successfully completed FEMA Course G402 – National Incident Management System (NIMS) Overview for Senior Officials (Executives, Elected & Appointed). Additionally, I have completed both the Sumter County Citizens and Sumter County Sheriffs Academies to further my knowledge in my quest to better serve our citizens.

Current and past work assignments in my First Term

Board of County Commissioners Chairman 2022, 2023, 2024 Canvas Board 2022

Delivered Sumter County funding requests to the Legislative Delegation of the State of Florida

Sumter County Transportation Disability Coordinating Board Chairman

Lake Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization Immediate Past Chairman

Florida Association of Counties Trust Trustee Chairman Claims Committee Audit/Actuarial Committee

Central Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization Alliance Vice Chairman

Metropolitan Planning Organization Advisory Council Governing Board

Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors Finance, Tax and Administration Committee

Withlacoochee Regional Water Supply Authority Vice Chair

East Central Florida Regional Planning Council Treasurer



Personal Life and Work History

I grew up in the Midwest in a large family setting. I married my high school sweetheart in 1976 and we adopted 10 children through international adoption. We have 27 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

I spent 3 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and another 17 years in the Army National Guard where I flew helicopters. I worked 20 years in law enforcement, managed a state emergency operations center, performed emergency planning in the nuclear power industry, and was the Director of Disaster Services for the American Red Cross out of San Antonio. I finished my working career flying Emergency Medical Services (EMS) helicopters transporting sick and injured people.

I was a volunteer fire fighter, have served as an EMT, have volunteered with Helping Hands, Prisoner Visitation and Support, as a neighborhood representative for the VHA, and was a signatory for a neighborhood social group. I have volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol, Operation Christmas Child, Feed My Starving Children, and at a library. I have chaperoned a youth group that helped people rebuild homes after a flood, served meals to people after floods, coached flag football, mentored youth groups, been on mission trips and facilitated bible studies.

I served as board chair for a 501c3 organization for the benefit of youth. I developed a curriculum on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) for the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, MD. After the attack on America on 9/11, New York passed emergency legislation to join the compact of states in the EMAC program. Governor Pataki requested and I responded to help them initiate their EMAC program and get much needed resources on the ground and assisting. I also developed and implemented a training curriculum for 410 staff members in a correctional facility.

In Conclusion

I appreciate the opportunity to have served in my first term as your District 3 Commissioner. I will always strive to do the right thing, at the right time, and for the right reasons in all that I do. Thank you for your consideration as you select your District 3 Commissioner. I would very much appreciate your support and vote.

-Craig Estep

“Paid for and approved by Craig Estep, Republican, for Sumter County Commissioner District 3”