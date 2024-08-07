Who is Pat Breeden, candidate for Sumter County Sheriff?

Pat Breeden, who is running for Sumter County Sheriff, shares his candidate profile:

Proven experience and leadership for Sumter County

Hello and thank you for taking the time to read my bio. I was born and raised here in Sumter County and have dedicated my career to protecting my fellow citizens and their quality of life as a Deputy Sheriff. I started my career with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in 1990 at the age of 19 and advanced my career to the position of your Undersheriff. I have 33 years of Law Enforcement and Corrections experience, all of which have been focused on serving our Sumter County community.

I am a graduate of South Sumter High School. After graduation, I continued my educational goals by attending Lake Sumter State College, where I earned my Associate in Applied Science degree in Police Technology. I then went on to receive my Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Administration, and I am a graduate of the Saint Leo University Command Officer Management Program, as well as the Florida Sheriff’s Institute Commanders Academy.

During my career at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, I have served and advanced to many positions including: Corrections Deputy, Corrections Sergeant, Patrol Deputy, K-9 Handler, SWAT operator, SWAT sniper, SWAT team commander, Criminal Investigations Detective, Special Investigations Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Criminal Investigations Lieutenant, Special Operations Lieutenant, Administrative Captain, Patrol Captain, Law Enforcement Major, and my current position as Undersheriff.

I started my executive career at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as the Administrative Captain which included the responsibilities of overseeing Human Resources, Finance, Community Outreach, IT Department, Fleet Maintenance, Criminal Records Division, 911 Coordinator, School Resource Deputies, and Public Information/Media Relations. I then transitioned to Captain of Law Enforcement and the Criminal Investigations Division where I was responsible for overseeing Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations and SWAT. I was then promoted to the rank of Major, which had the responsibilities of commanding both the Law Enforcement and Administrative divisions of the entire Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. My role was integral in formulating and implementing the Sheriff’s Office budget. My current position with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is Undersheriff, in which my responsibility is to oversee all aspects of the agency and report directly to the Sheriff.

I have successfully served the Sumter County community and citizens that I love. I have been blessed to work for and with Sheriff Farmer. Sumter County consistently ranks in the lowest 8% of crime of the 67 counties in the State of Florida through constant innovation and utmost commitment to our citizens. As your Sheriff, I pledge to work tirelessly to continue this ongoing continued success to provide the safest community and will commit our Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to the service of our citizens.

I am asking for your vote. Thank you and God Bless

-Pat Breeden

