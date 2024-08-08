Elijah Patterson

In loving memory of Elijah Patterson of Wildwood, Florida, who departed this world on August 3, 2024 at the age of 50. Elijah leaves behind a legacy remembered by family and friends.

In the hush of twilight, as the stars twinkle in silent homage, we reflect on the legacy Elijah leaves behind and their impact on the lives of their loved ones. Though Elijah may no longer walk among us, their spirit lives on in the memories held dear by their family and friends, a guiding light that illuminates their paths in times of darkness.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Center Ministries, located at 9707 Co Rd 229, Wildwood, FL 34785.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Center Ministries, located at 9707 Co Rd 229, Wildwood, FL 34785.