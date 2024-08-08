94.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 8, 2024
type here...

Elijah Patterson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Elijah Patterson
Elijah Patterson

In loving memory of Elijah Patterson of Wildwood, Florida, who departed this world on August 3, 2024 at the age of 50. Elijah leaves behind a legacy remembered by family and friends.

In the hush of twilight, as the stars twinkle in silent homage, we reflect on the legacy Elijah leaves behind and their impact on the lives of their loved ones. Though Elijah may no longer walk among us, their spirit lives on in the memories held dear by their family and friends, a guiding light that illuminates their paths in times of darkness.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Center Ministries, located at 9707 Co Rd 229, Wildwood, FL 34785.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Center Ministries, located at 9707 Co Rd 229, Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Complaints in The Villages have gotten childish

A Village of Lake Denham resident contends that the complaints in The Villages have gotten childish.

Ridiculous controversy over Christian cross

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disappointed in The Villages over the controversy over the Christian cross.

The Trump flags should come down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident calls for the Trump flags to come down.

Photos