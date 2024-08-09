94.2 F
The Villages
Friday, August 9, 2024
Cynthia Marie Sullivan

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Cynthia Marie Sullivan, 75, of The Villages FL, formerly Bloomingdale IL, and originally North Riverside IL, died on July 1, 2024. Born September 23, 1948, she attended Riverside Brookfield High School and Triton College.

Cynthia graduated from Triton College top 10 in her class. Out of High School, she initially worked in banking. After college, Cynthia was promoted to a high level in management at Baxter Healthcare. She was a member and volunteer at Mater Christi and Saint Isadore Church. She sponsored many children from the Irish Children’s Fund, which was an organization that sought to stop “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland in the 1980’s. Cynthia loved participating in school and hockey activities with Patrick. She loved traveling the world with friends and family, most recently going to her son’s wedding in Tuscany, Italy. A genuine joy to be around, she was known for her intelligence, wry wit, great sense of humor, and will be greatly missed.

Cynthia Sullivan (nee Lamplot) was the wife of Roman Gera; predeceased by Thomas J Sullivan; mother of Patrick (Maggie); sister of Tom (Cheryl) Lamplot; sister-in-law to Sonia Rutka-Foss; predeceased by Geanie Kuehnau; aunt, cousin, and friend to many; the daughter of the late Gerry and Lillian (nee Lukasik) Lamplot.

