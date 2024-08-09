Villages officials seriously looking at de-poling from SECO

Officials in The Villages are seriously looking at de-poling from SECO Energy after outrageous increases in the cost of pole rental.

Supervisors in community development districts have been trying to come to terms with increases of up to 600 percent for pole rental and conversion to LED technology. The CDDs were deep in the budgeting process earlier this year when they were shocked by the sudden rate hike by SECO.

Community Development District 7, which is looking at a huge potential increase that would have to be passed onto residents, has scheduled a workshop next month to specifically look for alternates to SECO.

Community Development District 2 officials on Friday got into a discussion of installing its own poles, rather than surrendering to SECO’s staggering rate increase.

John Shores of the Village of Chatham, who spent his career in commercial lighting in New York, was invited by CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers to provide some insight on poles and LED conversion. Shores’ experience includes retrofitting numerous hospitals with LED lighting.

Shores estimated that a pole with an LED fixture atop would cost about $1,500, without installation. CDD 2 has 82 poles so purchasing its own poles would cost less than $150,000.

Swiers made a motion to inquire about purchasing the poles from SECO. His motion received a second, but failed on a 3-2 vote. Supervisors opposing Swiers’ motion said an inquiry into purchasing poles was premature.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett encouraged CDD 2 supervisors to attend the CDD 7 SECO discussion set for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Supervisors made it clear that they want to protect residents from the costly SECO charges, which could eventually seep down to residents through higher maintenance assessments.

“The residents are the real victims here,” said Supervisor Jim Cipollone.