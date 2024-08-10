Bernard Bernie Murphy

Bernard J. Murphy, 85, passed away on August 3rd in Lady Lake, FL.

Son of Mary (Sullivan) and Cornelius, he was born on July 15, 1939 in Somerville, MA. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Boston in 1958. After high school, he went to Coyne Electrical School for 2 years, served in the US Army Reserve for 3 years and eventually started a 32-year career at Fidelity Investments, retiring in 1998. Bernie and his wife Eileen have spent the last 20 years traveling and enjoying retired life with family and friends in The Villages in FL.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Gerald. He is survived by the love of his life, wife of 50 years, Eileen (Moore); daughter Jennifer Orlando and her husband Bobby and granddaughter Lyla of Medfield, MA; sister Mary of Peabody, MA; sister-in-law Janet of Hudson, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Bernie was a deeply beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Above everything, he cherished his entire extended family. He was always there to support whomever needed it, however he could, including the extensive list of those he included in his nightly prayers. His smiling face always lit up the room and he loved joking and laughing with family and friends. If you knew him, you were his “pal.”

He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to and services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.