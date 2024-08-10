89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

Bernard Bernie Murphy

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Bernard Bernie Murphy
Bernard Bernie Murphy

Bernard J. Murphy, 85, passed away on August 3rd in Lady Lake, FL.

Son of Mary (Sullivan) and Cornelius, he was born on July 15, 1939 in Somerville, MA. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Boston in 1958. After high school, he went to Coyne Electrical School for 2 years, served in the US Army Reserve for 3 years and eventually started a 32-year career at Fidelity Investments, retiring in 1998. Bernie and his wife Eileen have spent the last 20 years traveling and enjoying retired life with family and friends in The Villages in FL.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Gerald. He is survived by the love of his life, wife of 50 years, Eileen (Moore); daughter Jennifer Orlando and her husband Bobby and granddaughter Lyla of Medfield, MA; sister Mary of Peabody, MA; sister-in-law Janet of Hudson, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Bernie was a deeply beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Above everything, he cherished his entire extended family. He was always there to support whomever needed it, however he could, including the extensive list of those he included in his nightly prayers. His smiling face always lit up the room and he loved joking and laughing with family and friends. If you knew him, you were his “pal.”

He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to and services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Enough complaints about Hooters!

A Village of Springdale resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that there has been enough complaining about a Hooters coming to The Villages.

Villagers need to get more involved in District government

A Village of Poinciana resident contends it’s time for residents to get more involved in District government.

You signed a contract so you need to live by it

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the resident who does not want to remove his little white cross is ignoring the contract he signed when he purchased his home in The Villages

Too many silly rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident suggests that many rules in The Villages are silly.

White cross looks good on planter

A Village of Mallory Square resident is in favor of the cross-on-planter compromise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos