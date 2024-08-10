89.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 10, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Danny Kenneth Bartram, Sr., 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on August 5th, 2024.
Danny was born on May 31, 1946, to Raymond and Zelma Bartram in Ethel, West Virginia. Upon graduation from Logan High School in 1964, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he became a jet engine mechanic.

During his time in the Air Force, Danny served all over the world, including tours in Vietnam, Korea, and Egypt. He retired after 20 years as a Senior Master Sergeant. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he worked for 30 years for General Electric Aircraft Engines as a Field Service Rep. Most of that time was spent in Germany where he provided technical support for USAF aircraft based in Europe.

In 1970, Danny met the love of his life Barbara while stationed at Homestead AFB in Florida and they married a month later. They had 3 boys Danny, Jason, and James (affectionately known as “the offspring”).

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by siblings Raymond Bartram Jr., Donna Webb, Phyllis Kenny, Deanna Ballard, Linda Milam, and David Bartram. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Barbara; sons Danny Bartram, Jr. (Jennifer), Jason Bartram (Melanie), James Bartram (Lori); grandchildren Danny Bartram III, Katherine Bartram, Matthew Bartram, Emma Bartram and Kaylee Bartram; siblings Johnny Bartram and Karen Seevers.

A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at Countryside Baptist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida on August 24, at 2:00 p.m. The church address is 2805 Register Road, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731. A reception will follow.

Photos