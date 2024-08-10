Who is Anthony Pellicano, candidate for Sumter County Sheriff?

Anthony Pellicano, who is running for Sumter County Sheriff, shares his candidate profile:

Thank you for the opportunity to earn your vote and become the next Sheriff of Sumter County, Florida. My name is Anthony Pellicano and I am a married family man with 3 adult children and a local resident. I am a 28 year retired veteran of the Department of Justice as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer. My background has equipped me with experience in community leadership with a tireless commitment to community safety and security.

Throughout my career, I have traveled all over the country to conduct classes/seminars on the topics of: Self-defense (with and without firearms) Evidence Response Teams Gangs Emergency Management (FEMA) Terrorism and many other fields of which I have expertise

During my travels I have also conducted thousands of criminal and non-criminal interviews from leaders, members and associates of various criminal gangs and organizations. I was tasked with presenting intelligence reports and briefings to high ranking DOJ officials and directors of federal, state, local and international departments and agencies. All of these interviews have led to criminal charges and non-criminal intelligence that have been developed for future cases around the globe.

My proudest accomplishment is winning numerous Director award’s for my role in one of the largest arrests/drug seizure cases in the agency’s history.

I Joined the United States Army for 3 years as a 19Delta Cavalry Scout (Long Range Reconnaissance Specialist) after which I had an honorable discharge.

While serving in the U.S. Army, I had the privilege to be chosen to test the Friend and Foe Vehicle Recognition Systems at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico which is now called the Global Positioning System (GPS).

I graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Academy (FLETC) in Glynco, Georgia after which my career began in the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Correctional Officer.

I was a Disturbance Control team member for 12 years, deployed to various regions around the country to protect federal buildings and government officials from rioters, threats and attacks from outside sources. During this time I became well versed in lethal/non-lethal munitions and tactics to gain control of any situation.

I was promoted numerous times and landed in the Special Investigations Section.

In 2014 my outstanding work ethic and leadership granted me a promotion to Intelligence Research Specialist/ Intelligence Officer for the Counter Terrorism Branch of the Department of Justice in Washington D.C.

Fully assigned to the FBI High Impact Drug Task Force (HIDTA) based in Miami enabling me to obtain one of the highest security clearances (SCI Top Secret) while conducting Criminal Investigations.

I worked closely with the (AUSA’s) Assistant United States Attorney’s Office to ensure that all criminal cases that were presented for investigation had all of the evidence accounted for and prosecuted in accordance with the laws.

I gave official testimonies in grand jury, administrative open court hearings and proceedings for criminal and non-criminal cases as well as conducted joint investigations and shared intelligence with members of the international, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and departments including the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Other than law enforcement, I served a 4 year term in an elected official capacity as a Community Development District Chairman (CDD), and as the President of the Homeowners Association both positions being in Miami, Florida. The CDD was stablished by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners as a five member board. It exists to plan, finance, construct, operate and maintain community-wide infrastructure which has the authority to issue bonds for financing infrastructure improvements such as roads, sewers, water and community amenities such as swimming pools, clubhouses, parks, etc..

Above is a brief summary of my experience. I look forward to speaking and working with everyone in the Sumter County community.

Lastly, I will also be donating a portion of my salary if elected to charities and groups in the Sumter County community every year. I believe giving back is key to the success of the Sumter County residents and community as a whole.

-Anthony Pellicano

