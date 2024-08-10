Who is Logan Brown, candidate for Sumter County Superintendent of Schools?

Logan Brown, who is running for Sumter County Superintendent of Schools, shares his candidate profile:

As a former student of Sumter County Schools, I am honored to seek the office of Superintendent of Schools. I am a true conservative Republican and NOT a politician. I am running to make our school district a better place for our children and feel strongly about the need for new leadership in the county. My vision for Sumter County Schools is to once again make our students first, provide transparency in education to the public, and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse of public funds.

I received my Bachelor’s Degree in Management from Midway College in Midway, KY and am a former college athlete. After receiving my undergraduate degree, I worked in the front office for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL while pursuing my Master’s Degree. I obtained my Master’s in Business Administration from Midway College and went on to a successful career in healthcare management as a director of hospitals in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2016, I returned to central Florida to start my own family and raise my children in the best place in the world. Upon my return, I took a job in Sumter County Schools where I taught for 5 years. I quickly realized that this school district is NOT the way it was when I left it and there was a strong need for change in the leadership ranks. I left Sumter County Schools in 2022 and now am in my second year as a Business Teacher at The Villages Charter High School. I am also the proud sponsor of Turning Point USA at The Villages Charter High School where we educate students on conservative principles and the importance of limited government.

The current Superintendent was elected to office the fall of my second-grade year. He has held elected office for more than 28 years and has stacked the deck in his favor to push his ideas through with no pushback. The last thing this county and school system needs is nepotism to allow his son to control our schools for the next 4 years. No elected official should be able to make a career as a politician!

Our school district currently carries more than $18 Million in debt and I am the only candidate on the ballot that has experience creating and being directly responsible for managing large budgets. If we don’t elect a business mind to come in and balance the budget while ensuring students are put first in every decision made, our tax rate will continue to increase, just as it has for the last 3 years. With current budget projections out for the county, the largest component of your Ad-Valorem tax rate in the upcoming year will be the school tax which is unheard of for a school district with only 9 schools where the majority of the population is retirees. I will bring a business mindset, innovation and creativity to a school system and ensure your taxes are kept low.

My wife is an elementary school teacher for Sumter County Schools and all 3 of my children are Sumter County students. My candidacy is not only for my family and the future of their education, but for all students and teachers in the county and to ensure accountability and trust is restored within in this great community.

It would be my honor to serve our students, faculty and staff, and the great people of Sumter County as your next Superintendent of Schools while bringing new ideas and solutions to the table.

-Logan Brown

“Political advertisement paid for and approved by Logan Brown, Republican, for Sumter County Superintendent of Schools”