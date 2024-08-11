Bertha M East

92.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 11, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Mrs. Bert East of Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed peacefully July 24th at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

She was born October 19,1927, in Mayodan, NC, to Jack and Nannie Lou Martin. She was the youngest of nine children born to the pastor and his wife.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Cagle (Dan) of the Villages, FL, granddaughter Cathy Harris (Rick) of the Villages, FL, grandson Chris Cagle (Maria), and great-grandson Drew Cagle of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She is also survived by Godchildren Tommy Martin and Tammy Dorsett of Madison, NC.

She was predeceased by her loving husband and High School sweetheart, William (Bill) East of 78 years, her parents and 8 brothers and sisters.

Bert worked for Pilot Life Insurance Co. (later Lincoln National) as an executive secretary. She was a member of Guilford Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, where she sang for years in the choir. She attended meetings for Christian and Business Women’s Association and especially enjoyed their annual conferences.

One of the many things we fondly remember is the delicious meals she prepared, especially on Christmas Eve. Also, we opened presents that night because she couldn’t wait one more day.

