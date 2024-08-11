90.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 11, 2024
New areas of The Villages shocked at assessment rate hike

By Meta Minton
This week, thousands of residents living in The Villages south of State Road 44 will be receiving letters officially notifying them of proposed double-digit maintenance assessment rate hikes.

Many residents have gotten wind of the rate hikes and are already incensed.

The hardest hit are the residents of Community Development District 14, which includes the villages of Newell, Lake Denham and Dabney. They are scheduled to see a staggering 56 percent increase in their maintenance assessments.

Meanwhile, Middleton residents are slated for a 31 percent increase in their maintenance assessments.

And residents of Community Development District 13, which includes Bradford, Cason Hammock, Chitty Chatty, Citrus Grove, Hawkins and St. Catherine are on tap for 15 percent increase.

Community Development District 12 which includes, Fenney, DeLuna and Linden, will see a more modest increase of 8 percent.

The District Office, which has announced letters are being mailed this week, wanted to make sure residents don’t confuse the maintenance assessment with the amenity fees.

Maintenance assessments are paid once a year on a resident’s tax bill. Maintenance assessments pay for upkeep of landscaping and infrastructure within a particular district.

Residents who want to question the rate hikes, will have an opportunity to speak out at upcoming public hearings:

Middleton – 10 a.m. Sept. 6

CDD 12 – 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12

CDD 13 – 11 a.m. Sept. 12

CDD 14 – 1 p.m. Sept. 12

All meetings will be held at Everglades Recreation Center.

Though officials cannot raise the assessment from what has been proposed, they can choose to lower the proposed assessment rate. The public hearings represent an opportunity for residents to make their case.

Share your thoughts on the proposed assessment rate hikes at letters@villages-news.com

 

