Who is Dianne Olsen, candidate for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeewoman?

Dianne Olsen, who is running for Sumter County Republican Party State Committeewoman, shares her candidate profile:

It’s time for Unity…

Everyone I meet asks me what a State Committeewoman (SCW) does. The position of the SCW is to be the liaison, the voice, between the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) and Sumter County. It’s a sharing of information back and forth. The SCW builds relationships between public officials and those who vote at the polls. The RPOF has quarterly meetings where State Committeewomen and men gather to strategize and lead the state to Republican victories on Election Day. They discuss business and tackle issues and questions from people like you, the voters in their communities. After the quarterly meetings, the SCW shares that information so the word can be spread to all of you. That builds unity in the County.

I moved to The Villages 11 years ago after a successful career in Faculty Administration at Connecticut’s State Universities. I have a Bachelor of Science / Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Connecticut. I worked directly with students in various leadership roles in Upward Bound and Student Support Services Programs and then opening an Academic Advisement Center. Those experiences taught me the importance of good leadership and the value of bringing unity to programs and organizations to accomplish goals.

When my husband and I both retired to The Villages, we campaigned heavily in 2016 and have not stopped since. I joined the Republican Federated Women of The Villages and immediately became involved in leadership and identifying needs to promote the Republican Party.

Six years ago, I identified an opportunity to increase voting awareness. I’m referring to the Phone Banking Campaign. What began as 4 people making calls on their cell phones in my home has grown to over 100 volunteers working shifts in a rented space making phone calls via a tablet with headsets. This grassroots effort helped put Sumter County politically on the map and in 2022 was recognized nationally. Our phone bank is currently the largest political phone bank in the State of Florida.

I am also a member of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee, as Chair of the Election Planning Committee and serving on the Voter Engagement Committee. I care deeply about our Country and that’s why I work every day at promoting the aims of the Republican Party and bringing volunteers together to get conservative candidates elected.

I have proven leadership and grassroots skills to be your effective SCW. Vote for me in the August Local Primary Election and I promise to:

· Be your voice to elected officials

· Share with the community information from RPOF meetings

· Build volunteer efforts for election of Republican candidates

· Strengthen the grassroots/RPOF relationships

· Bring integrity and unity to the SCW position

I support our conservative values in education, law enforcement, legalized immigration, capitalism, pro-life, and protecting the Second Amendment and adhering to our Constitution.

Join me to work together in unity and put America first again.

-Dianne Olsen

“Political advertisement paid for and approved by Dianne Olsen Campaign for Sumter County State Committeewoman”