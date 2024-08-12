David Moore Shepard

David Moore Shepard, age 87, a resident of The Villages, passed away in his home on August 9, 2024. Son of Marquis and Marion Shepard, he was born on August 20, 1936, in Evanston, Illinois.

A talented athlete, scholar and hard worker, he went to the University of Wisconsin where he worked two jobs to pay for school, played #1 on the varsity tennis team, was a member of the ROTC and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Carol Shepard, fellow badger, varsity cheerleader and his partner in sports and life until his passing.

He retired from B. F. Goodrich after 38 years having worked internationally for 14 years in the Philippines, Brazil, Germany and Colombia, then domestically in several locations in Ohio and Kentucky with a final overseas assignment in Belgium.

David was especially proud of having served his country for 8 years with an honorable discharge from the Army as a Captain in the Corp of Engineers. He will always be remembered by his family for his integrity, work ethic and as a wonderful provider and role model for his family. His accomplishments are too many to list and not what he wanted written here.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Carol Shepard; his four daughters; Sharon Shepard, Shirley “Merciful” Sinkowski, Linda Shepard Dodds, and Helen Shepard Trevey (Tom Trevey); his grandchildren Mukti, Japa, Breanna, John Thomas, Sarah, and Lauren and his great grandson Isaac.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chattam Recreational Center located at 7415 SE 172nd Legacy Ln, The Villages, FL 32162.