Monday, August 12, 2024
Joseph Lamb, Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Joe Lamb, 82, born in Manhattan, NY, raised in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his daughter Jeanette, his son Jeffrey, three grandchildren (Shelbi Aris, Jeffrey, Kristen) five siblings (Bill, Mary Ann, Jim, Rocky, and Tom).

His wife Janet and son Joey preceded his death in 2018 and 2003 respectively.

Joe served his country for 23 years in the US Air Force, and the US Public Health Service for another 16 years. He was a Security Policeman, Recruiter, and a Budget Analyst in the USAF; and an Emergency Response Coordinator for some of the most devasting terrorist and weather disaster events our country has experienced while serving in the Public Health Service. Joe was a fabulous golfer and a longtime member of The Villages Bandits East golf group.

