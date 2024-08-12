82.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 12, 2024
Lady Lake woman allegedly attacks boyfriend who declined phone sex

By Staff Report
Christina Pearsall
Christina Pearsall

A Lady Lake woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on her boyfriend who declined her request for phone sex.

The boyfriend ran to a neighbor’s home and urged the neighbor to call 911 after the attack on Aug. 6 by 37-year-old Christina Alexandrea Pearsall, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The boyfriend said that Pearsall had arrived home and punched him in the mouth with a closed fist. She drove away.

He was still in the home when Pearsall’s 17-year-old daughter heard him ask, “Why is she being such a bitch?” The daughter texted Pearsall and told her about the boyfriend’s comment, prompting an angry Pearsall to return home. She started “screaming and hitting” her boyfriend. The boyfriend fled the residence.

When interviewed by police, the boyfriend, who had suffered a cut on his lip, suggested Pearsall was enraged because she had called him from work the previous night and “wanted to have phone sex.” He “declined” which “upset” Pearsall. He indicated that he and Pearsall have been living together for three months.

She is facing a charge of battery and remains free on $500 bond.

